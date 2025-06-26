Hadston Co-op re-opens with fresh new-look following investment in community store

Hadston’s Co-op is welcoming members and customers back into their new-look store following an eight week programme of improvements to the community store.

The convenience store supports 15 local jobs and re-opens with a fresh new-look following the enhancements.

Opening between 7am-10pm daily, the store includes an in-store bakery and Costa Coffee Express and increased range of fresh, healthy and chilled produce, alongside Co-op’s focus on food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning wines and every day essentials.

New refrigeration supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint, and soft plastic recycling is also available, enabling shoppers to return and recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Convenient parcel collection and returns are available through InPost Lockers and, Amazon. An ATM provides access to cash in the community, and payment services are available via PayPoint.

Member price savings create additional value for Co-op’s member-owners, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Supporting UK farmers all of Co-op’s fresh meat – including in its ready meals, pies and sandwiches - is 100% British.

Michelle Young, Co-op’s Area Operations Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Hadston and relaunch the community’s Co-op. We have had a great response, and we are really enjoying welcoming members and customers old and new back into their new-look Co-op store. It looks great, with a range of added services including parcel collections, payment services and Costa Coffee. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the quality, choice and value which can be enjoyed by everyone, and we’re to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Hadston.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years.

Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, and its 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting coop.co.uk/membership