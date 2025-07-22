Guide dog puppy Gismo arrives in Berwick-upon-Tweed for start of life-changing journey

10-week-old Gismo will spend the next 12-16 months living with volunteer Sandra Goodlet as he learns the basic skills and experiences needed to become a future guide dog for someone with sight loss.

Gismo is the first puppy Sandra has raised for Guide Dogs – but it’s not her first connection with the charity. Her journey began when she rehomed a retired guide dog called Dixon.

“Dixon was such a wonderful boy,” said Sandra. “He brought so much joy into my life and inspired me to get more involved with Guide Dogs.”

Since then, Sandra has become a key volunteer for the charity. She was the very first puppy Fosterer in Berwick when the local puppy raising volunteering scheme launched two years ago and has welcomed several pups into her home for short-term stays – including Lenny, who recently spent six weeks with her before heading off to start his formal training at the Guide Dogs centre in Forfar.

“Lenny was such a joy and while we were sad to part ways with him, we were able to gain more of an understanding into what goes into a guide dog’s training when he left to go to Forfar. The dogs absolutely love it and thrive from having a job! So we know that when our puppies eventually leave us, they’re actually going on to do something even better,” Sandra said.

Gismo is Sandra’s first full-time puppy raising placement – a vital role that sees volunteers provide a loving home and help socialise young pups as they learn the skills to one day support someone with sight loss.

Sandra is also a dedicated volunteer for cancer support charity Cancer Cars, driving patients to and from their chemotherapy appointments. Before heading off for training, Lenny and Sandra took part in a fundraising walk to support Cancer Cars.

Now, as Gismo starts his journey to become a future guide dog, Sandra is looking forward to seeing him grow and develop – and to spreading even more smiles around Berwick along the way.

Gillian Salmon, local Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, said: “Sandra has been a fantastic support to Guide Dogs already, and we’re thrilled to see her take on the role of puppy raiser with Gismo.

“We’re still looking for more volunteers to join the scheme across Northumberland and the Borders – helping us to train a future guide dog is a hugely rewarding way to make a real difference to someone’s life and we’d really encourage people to get in touch if they think it’s something they’d be interested in.”

Puppy raisers care for a guide dog puppy in their home for around 12–16 months, helping to socialise them and lay the foundations for their future as a life-changing guide dog.

Volunteers teach basic commands, introduce the pup to a wide range of environments, while supporting their development into a confident, well-behaved young dog.

You’ll need to be home for most of the day, have a secure garden, and commit to attending regular training sessions. In return for your dedication and time, Guide Dogs covers all essential costs including food, vet bills, and equipment and provides full training and support throughout.

To find out more and apply, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraising

