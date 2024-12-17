Guide dog puppies are on right track on festive ‘school trip’ to Heatherslaw Light Railway

A group of guide dog puppies from Northumberland have enjoyed a festive ‘school trip’ to Heatherslaw Light Railway in Berwick-upon-Tweed, as part of their training to become life-changing guide dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The puppies Lenny, Hannah, Merlin and Bridie are at various stages of their training with their Puppy Raisers who volunteer for sight loss charity Guide Dogs, and were invited to the railway to help support their socialisation training.

They all enjoyed the ‘Santa Special’ event which saw the station transform into the ‘North Pole Station’ ahead of Christmas, even meeting Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each pup was accompanied by a volunteer Puppy Raiser, who looks after them until they are around 14 months old, before they move to a local Guide Dogs’ centre to start their formal training and then are hopefully partnered with someone with sight loss.

One year old guide dog puppy Lenny waiting patiently

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for the charity provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Gillian Salmon, local Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs in Northumberland who organised the trip, said: "Exposing our puppies to a variety of sights and sounds is a vital part of their early guide dog training. To support this, we organise special outings or ‘school trips’ to environments they might not encounter every day.

"We’re very grateful to Heatherslaw for providing such a wonderful sensory experience for our puppies. It’s a fantastic way to help them grow into confident, well-rounded future guide dogs who will change the lives of people living with sight loss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Dogs currently needs more volunteer Puppy Raisers in North Northumberland. The charity provides support and training for its volunteers and cover all the essential costs involved with caring for a puppy, such as food and vet bills.

To find out more about puppy raising for Guide Dogs, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering