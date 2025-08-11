GSF chooses Morpeth for location of new branch

GSF Car Parts, the UK’s fastest-growing motor factor, has strengthened its coverage in the North East with a new branch in Morpeth.

The new branch will operate as a satellite site paired with the existing branch in Newcastle following the potential for customer and sales growth in the region. The two branches are led by the father and son duo of Paul and Kristian Geldard.

Located on Coopies Lane Industrial Estate, the 4,731 square foot site has created ten full-time jobs.

Online customers can enjoy the convenience of Click and Collect, with same-day pickup available on a huge range of parts, tools and accessories.

GSF Car Parts Morpeth exterior

The new branch means better access to customers in the north of the city, as well as more stock being held locally to support independent garages across the city and neighbouring towns.

Kristian Geldard, Branch Manager, GSF Morpeth, commented: “It’s fantastic to be the first of a new type of GSF branch. There are some amazing opportunities for us here in the North East. We’re excited to be the first satellite branch to open this year, with the potential for many others across the network.”

Paul Geldard, Branch Manager, GSF Newcastle, added: “The Morpeth branch is a perfect opportunity for us to enhance the service we give to customers in the area. Going forward, we’ll be able to service customers more regularly with much more stock being held locally for rapid delivery.

“The Newcastle team has delivered incredible results recently, tripling revenue and growing to the point where we are now at the limit. Now we can kick our operations up a gear with the support of Morpeth.”

