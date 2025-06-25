Great sign of wellbeing at Hauxley

Visitors to Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley reserve will now be able to admire a new signpost donated by artist Emily Cropton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sign was created as part of an eight-month research residency commissioned by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust and Newcastle University’s Centre for Rural Economy, Institute for Creative Arts Practice and Population Health Sciences Institute that supports the exchange and sharing of knowledge between artists and researchers to create responses to contemporary rural issues.

Meeting with, and working alongside, the wildlife charity’s volunteers at the popular Hauxley reserve, artist Emily’s residency explored ideas about wellbeing in rural communities in Northumberland and relationships of care between landscapes and communities, and the intertwined material and life cycles that are on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made from charred timber, the signpost highlights the Druridge Bay site’s heritage as an open-cast coal mine. It is situated outside the Willow Hide.

Artist Emily Cropton next to her Wellbeing sign at Hauxley.

Helen Walsh, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Biodiversity Boost Officer says:

“It was interesting meeting Emily during her visits to work with our volunteers at Hauxley and hearing how her project explored the links between the land and the communities that form around it.

“I was so pleased when she suggested donating the signpost we now have in place at Hauxley. It fits in perfectly with the view from the Willow Hide and I hope it continues to provoke thoughts and discussion around our own journeys to wellbeing.”