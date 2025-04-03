Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle paediatric cancer professionals walked for well-being in Northumberland National Park.

A group of colleagues from the Great North Children’s Hospital walked along a four-mile stretch of Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland National Park in an initiative to look after those who care for critically sick children.

The walk was made possible due to funding by Children’s Cancer North, a charity whose mission is to improve the lives of children and young people with cancer across the North East and Cumbria.

Sunday’s walk was an extension of their support to the nurses and clinicians who care for young people with cancer, by helping them to restore their well-being off-site in nature.

Paediatric cancer clinicians from Great North Children's Hospital walk for well-being at Northumberland National Park.

Abigail Hewison, head of charity at Children’s Cancer North, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this unique opportunity, which was developed after listening to feedback as part of our well-being ward staff support initiative.

“By increasing the morale and wellbeing of the ward teams through our dedicated fund, our aim is to enable these colleagues to feel better refreshed and ready to provide the best quality of care that they can.”

Northumberland National Park’s Healthy People, Healthy Park project aims to make people aware how nature-filled natural landscapes can have a hugely positive impact on the health and wellbeing of people.

The day started at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, after which the group caught the bus to Housesteads Roman Fort from which they walked along Hadrian’s Wall.

The group of healthcare professionals walked four-miles along Hadrian's Wall.

After lunch, attendees took part in a series of activities designed to boost their well-being led by Northumberland National Park’s healthy park ranger, Elena Douglas, including journaling and planting spring seedlings in The Sill’s grounds.

Mandy Roberts, Healthy Park, Healthy People officer, said: “There’s growing recognition of how natural environments can improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, groups and communities.

“The Healthy Park, Healthy People project aims to shine a light on Northumberland National Park as a key resource for health and well-being for people in the region.”

Healthy Parks, Healthy People is a project funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.