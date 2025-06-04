Northumberland is gearing up for a line-up of environmental events and activities as part of Great Big Green Week.

The Northumberland Green Hub kicks off the celebrations this Saturday, June 7, with a community event at St James’ Church Centre, Pottergate, Alnwick, featuring guest speakers, discussions and a ‘Great Big Green Book Swap’.

Duncan Hutt, director of conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, will speak about the Trust’s planned purchase of the Rothbury Estate – a once-in-a-generation opportunity to demonstrate how farming, the rural economy, biodiversity and local communities can work together.

He will be followed by Graham Holyoak, Wilder Northumberland officer, who will outline plans for a 40-mile wildlife corridor stretching from the Northumberland coast to the Scottish border, aimed at reconnecting habitats and boosting biodiversity across the region.

Graham Holyoak, Wilder Northumberland officer. (Photo: Lyle McCalmont)

Liz Clark, from Swarland and Newton Action on Climate, helped organise the event and said: “We are delighted to have Duncan and Graham coming along to talk to us in the morning about two very special projects which will be of interest to so many people in Northumberland.

“The flora and fauna of our countryside is so important to us and it’s good to know that attention is being paid to ways in which it can survive and thrive.”

Alongside the talks, attendees are encouraged to bring along unwanted climate and environmental books for the Great Big Green Book Swap, promoting sustainability and reuse.

Liz added: “Swaps are very simple ways to reduce waste by effectively recycling products that might otherwise end up being binned.”

Rothbury Estate (Photo: Duncan Hutt)

The event runs from 9.30am to 1pm. Places can be booked at Northumberland Green Hub’s website.

On Saturday, June 21 Rothbury residents are invited to bring broken items to be fixed by volunteers at the ‘Repair Cafe’, from 10am – 2pm at Jubilee Hall.

Great Big Green Week at Wallington will also take place on Sunday, June 15, from 10am – 3pm at the National Trust’s Wallington estate, bringing together conservation groups, community organisations and families.

The event promises interactive activities for all ages, live music in the courtyard, and a chance to hear about collaborative work on nature restoration in the region.

Climate Action Wansbeck is also expected to be present at multiple events, including Wallington, lending their support and helping raise awareness.