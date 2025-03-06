The desire to fulfil a five-year promise made to his grandchild proved the catalyst for Paul Marr and his wife Jane to finally make good on their plan to start a new life in Northumberland.

The couple are now settled in their new home at Bellway’s Meadowcroft development in Longframlington after relocating 300 miles to the area so that Paul could keep his vow to take his granddaughter Florence to her first day at school.

Jane said: “We were living in Kings Hill in Kent when Florence was born in 2019 and Paul said he wanted to take her to her first day at primary school and to be living up in Northumberland close to his parents and family.

“The clock started ticking then but it seemed such a long way off that we put it to the back of our minds and got on with things. I retired in 2022 then we suddenly realised that it was 2024 - the year that Florence was due to start school.

Jane and Paul Marr with granddaughter Florence in the garden room of their new home in Longframlington

“Our plan was always to retire and to move up to Northumberland to be nearer to Paul’s family and the desire to allow Paul to keep the promise to Florence was the catalyst we needed. Apart from anything else, the 600-mile round trip was so onerous it meant that we didn’t see as much of them as we wanted.”

Jane, a 58-year-old retired enterprise architect and Paul, 64, a semi-retired CCTV consultant, sold their house in Kent and reserved a four-bedroom detached property at Meadowcroft in May 2024.

They relocated to Longframlington in September - just before the start of the new school year – and rented a one-bedroom log cabin in the village, before getting the keys to their new Bellway home in November.

The couple had been living in a four-bedroom terraced house in Kings Hill and wanted to move to a similar sized property.

Paul Marr, who has moved to Bellway’s Meadowcroft development in Longframlington, enjoying walking his granddaughter Florence to school

“During our many trips up to Northumberland we were able to drive around and look for likely places where we might want to live,” said Jane. “We found Longframlington and thought it was ideal for us as it had two local pubs, a shop, a bus route and good Wi-Fi coverage.

“We spotted that Bellway had just started building at Meadowcroft so we got in touch with them. We had quite strict criteria as we wanted a four-bedroom detached house with an open-plan kitchen/diner, a garage, allocated parking spaces and a south-facing garden.

“No houses had been built at Meadowcroft but the sales advisor showed us the plan and we liked the look of a four-bedroom Weaver house. Luckily for us Bellway were building in Kings Hill, so we went along there to have a look at a Weaver showhome.

“We stepped inside the property and loved it. It was perfect for us as it had everything we wanted. We sold our house and with the help of the sales advisor reserved the Weaver, which was on a great plot, at Meadowcroft.

“We did not need a mortgage as we were cash buyers and Bellway gave us a £15,000 incentive which we used to upgrade the kitchen, put wardrobes in the dressing room and fully tile the bathrooms and downstairs cloakroom.”

The couple purchased their new home for £499,995.

“We love the house as it has all the space we need,” said Jane. “Paul uses one of the spare bedrooms as his dressing room, I use another one as an office for organising my hobby as a qualified golf referee and we keep one as a guest room.

“The village is lovely and both pubs are within walking distance and serve great food and drink,” said Jane. “The countryside is beautiful and the coast, which is about a 30-minute drive away, is stunning. There is so much to explore.

“We are both keen golfers and there are many golf courses within a 20 to 30-minute drive of our house. In Kent, we were members of different golf clubs but here we have both joined Longhirst Hall Golf Club, so we get to play against each other and as a pair against other people, which is great fun.

“It was wonderful that Paul was able to keep the promise he made five years ago to take his grandchild to her first day at school. Life is about these memories and we are lucky that we are up here now and look forward to making many, many more.”

There is currently a selection of four and five-bedroom houses available at Meadowcroft, priced from £459,995 and £639,995 respectively. For more information, call the sales team on 0191 622 4427 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/meadowcroft.