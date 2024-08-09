Goswick Golf Links Invites Local Organisations to Apply for Community Grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the third year in a row, Goswick Golf Links is accepting applications from charitable organisations that operate within Berwick Upon Tweed to be considered for support via the club’s Community Grant Fund.

‍The total amount to be awarded, in the form of grants of up to £500 pounds each, will be approximately 1% of Goswick’s visitor green fees received over its previous fiscal year (October-September). To be eligible to receive a grant, the applicant must demonstrate a sustained commitment to at least one of the following priorities:‍

The development of young people

Protection and improvement of the local environment

Participation in golf or other sporting or recreational activities

Arts, culture and local heritage

Community health and wellbeing

Additionally, prospective applicants should know that:

Representatives of the recipients of Goswick community grants a year ago.

Grants will only be awarded to independent organisations that are: based and/or active in Berwick Upon Tweed; are open to anyone to join; have a constitution; and have a bank account controlled by at least two members.

Grants may be used for the purchase or hire of equipment, insurance or the cost of hiring external labour or support for activities. This may include the cost of attracting speakers or facilitators.

Applications will need to be supported by an explanation of the outcomes the expenditure is intended to achieve, and the way in which those outcomes relate to the objectives above.

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate how, especially in the procurement of items costing more than £100, they will achieve value for money.

It should be a standard condition of the making of grants that no payments shall be made except against invoices submitted.

Grants will not be given for events that are aimed at raising money on behalf of another charity (though we would consider donating directly to the benefitting charity, provided it meets our objectives).

A committee consisting of the current and immediate past club and lady captains, one board member and a representative from the town will decide upon the successful applicants.

Interested charitable organisations are encouraged to fill out and submit the form found by clicking here. Alternatively, they can fill out the form and print it, then either send an electronic version via email to [email protected]or a hard copy via post to:

Keith MartinGeneral ManagerGoswick Golf ClubStation CottagesGoswickBerwick Upon TweedTD15 2RW

The deadline for applications is 30th September 2024.

Terms and conditions of funding include the following:

If an organisation's application is successful and once funding has been made, it may be required to provide evidence of expenditure (in the form or receipts). It may also be required to provide a report and photographic evidence of its completed project.

If the organisation is unable to complete the funded project, Goswick Links Community Fund may require some or all of the funding to be refunded.

The support/assistance of Goswick Links Community Fund is to be mentioned in all publicity.

Goswick Golf Links believes that it is vital there is support available to enhance and encourage groups and individuals carrying out invaluable charitable work. Through this initiative, the club hopes to be a positive influence and give something back to the community that has been so good to it.