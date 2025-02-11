Going Off The Beaten Track in Northumberland
Off the Beaten Track is the latest guidebook to join the stable of the local publishing house, Northern Heritage. This unique and beautifully illustrated guidebook features twelve tours that crisscross the beautiful county of North Northumberland and up into the borders of Scotland. Local writers Ian Hall and Stephen Platten have written the book. They have collaborated to create twelve separate tours that can be undertaken by car, bike, and on foot.
The tours wind their way through the quieter parts of England’s northernmost county, illuminating the region’s unique history and heritage. There is also a brief foray into Scotland, celebrating the cross-border connections that are so important to the region.
The county of Northumberland is a land of breathtaking beauty and a place for big adventures. It is renowned for its unspoilt, wide sandy beaches, rugged coastline, quaint villages and market towns. It is also home to numerous wildlife reserves, Roman forts and historic castles.
It is a wonderful county to explore, and what better way to find your way around than to follow trails, routes and tracks that are not on the usual tourist trail? Each tour comes with a detailed description, route map, and historic points of interest.
In this wonderful book, Ian Hall and Stephen Platten share their in-depth knowledge and passion for the region and bring the history of the area to life. The new guidebook is out now and available from local bookshops and northern-heritage.co.uk.