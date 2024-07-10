Going for gold! Northumberland care home hosts sports day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Olympics fast approaching, a Northumberland care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Saturday 27th July, from 2pm-4.30pm, Care UK’s Ponteland Manor on Thornhill Road, Ponteland, will be bringing Paris to Northumberland as it opens its doors to local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Ponteland Manor joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including a badminton rally, bean bag toss, javelin and shotput. Winners will be awarded with certificates and medals in the classic Olympics style.

Ponteland Manor is opening its doors to the community for sports day.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of refreshments, while tapping their toes to music throughout the afternoon. The Mayor of Ponteland Karen Overbury will also be attending the event.

Paula Routledge, Home Manager at Ponteland Manor, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Ponteland, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Ponteland Manor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/Care-UK-Sports-Day

Ponteland Manor offers full-time nursing and residential care, as well as short-term respite. The home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes a hairdressing salon. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities. The home also boasts a beautiful garden which residents enjoy in the warmer months.

To find out more about Ponteland Manor, please call Home Manager Paula Routledge on 01661 430 037, or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the lead up to the Olympics, Care UK’s Operations Support Manager for the North East, Wais Zamani, will also be running nearly 60 miles in aid of Cancer Research UK. His run, which will start at Collingwood Court, in North Shields, and end at Ponteland Manor, in Ponteland, will see him visit every Care UK North East care home. To donate, visit Wais’ Just Giving page.