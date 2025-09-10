Gofibre supercharges community support in North Northumberland with four charities to receive funding boost

The charities have received a slice of the £15,000 pot which forms part of the Scottish independent broadband provider’s social impact strategy and helps charitable groups to transform local lives within the regions where GoFibre offers its full-fibre broadband network.

As part of GoFibre’s delivery of Project Gigabit, it has committed to various social value initiatives that will bring wider benefits to local communities. In North Northumberland, GoFibre is building its network to over 3,750 more homes and businesses through Project Gigabit, the government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband. The rollout will also deliver additional benefits, supporting the creation of local jobs and training opportunities, as well as skills building, community engagement events and digital inclusion initiatives.

With each of the recipients receiving up to £3,000, the GoFurther Fund provides grants to those who meet one of the four GoFuther Fund criteria. These are: Environmental Benefit, Community Wellbeing, Education and Skills, Internet Safety and Digital Inclusion.

Selected from a large number of worthy applicants, the North Northumberland recipients are:

Commenting on the winning charities, Neil Conaghan, Chief Executive Officer at GoFibre, said: “We know that charities continue to play a valuable role within communities, bringing people together and supporting vulnerable individuals. This is why we set up the GoFurther Fund.

“These organisations have been chosen as the first winners in North Northumberland for each making the kind of positive impact within the local community that the GoFurther Fund is designed to support.

“Through everything we do at GoFibre, we are all about connecting communities in as many ways as possible, building long-standing relationships and contributing much-needed funding where we can to make sure our network has a lasting impact.”

Hear from the winners:

Providing practical care and support for adults with a terminal illness or requiring needing palliative care for the likes of dementia, funding from the GoFurther Fund will help Hospice Care North Northumberland to provide over 400 hours of end-of-life care to patients in their own homes. Operating a 24/7, 365 days a year service, the charity offers bereavement care and dementia support while running dementia cafes in Berwick and Alnwick plus four charity shops.

Lucy Bell, Head of Income Generation at Hospice care North Northumberland, said: “This funding is a game-changer, allowing us to continue to support those who need it most. Our mission focuses on providing practical care and for adults with terminal illnesses and those requiring palliative care. We are incredibly grateful to GoFibre for rewarding our efforts to enhance the lives of individuals in our community.”

Funding is also being awarded to Border Links, a not-for-profit based in Berwick and the Scottish Borders. Border Links provides training, social opportunities, and day-care to adults with learning difficulties. The funding will be used to install an interactive whiteboard in their Disability Hub's training room, enhancing internet access training and benefiting the wider community.

Melanie Deans, Director at Border Links, said: “With the backing from the GoFurther Fund, we’ll be able to invest in key practical assets such as an interactive whiteboard in our Disability Hub's training room. We’re really grateful for the award and proud to continue to provide comprehensive training and skill-building resources for the adults and communities we work with.”

Inky Fingers Art Club addresses rural isolation for children aged 4-10 years old through free fortnightly art sessions, offering both individual and collaborative projects. GoFurther Fund funding will support 24 sessions per year, covering the essentials from hall hire and materials to DBS checks and insurance, with a focus on integrating community initiatives and using recycled materials.

Anthea Wood, Founder of Inky Fingers Art Club, said: “GoFibre’s support for Inky Fingers is hugely appreciated. The funding will be put towards the things which we need to ensure we can continue to run art sessions for children across rural Northumberland.”

The final North Northumberland charity to be supported by the GoFurther Fund is Berwick Rangers Juniors Youth Development Trust. With 16 teams and over 200 local children benefitting, funding will enable the trust to keep costs down and maintain access to facilities such as the all weather astro pitch for junior players.

Darren Heston, Volunteer at Berwick Rangers Juniors Youth Development Trust, said: “We are deeply grateful to GoFibre for helping to kick off the new season with a win through the GoFurther Fund donation. The money will help us to make sure that our players aren’t held back as they develop their skills on the pitch.”

Key projects supported to date include education and employability initiatives for young people, efforts to help tackle loneliness and social isolation and after-school support activities designed to empower young people from all backgrounds.

GoFibre is currently delivering an ultra-fast broadband network across North Northumberland as part of the UK Government’s Project Gigabit which enables hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.

The build covers areas including Berwick, Wooler, Belford, Seahouses, Beadnell, Bamburgh, Cornhill-on-Tweed, Eglingham, Harbottle, Otterburn and Milfield, as well as Ladykirk, Upsettlington and parts of Coldstream in Scotland.

Over 7500 premises are now ready for connection in the North Northumberland area with local residents able to enjoy the benefits of full fibre such as seamless use of multiple devices at home, smoother remote work and being able to quickly download large files in seconds.

The GoFurther Fund reflects GoFibre’s strong local focus, rooted in supporting the communities served by its network, as well as hiring local; ensuring its people work where they live. To find out more about GoFibre’s social impact strategy visit gofibre.co.uk/social-value.