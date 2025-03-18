GoFibre has announced the launch of its GoFurther Fund in North Northumberland for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local charities and organisations in the region are now able to apply for support from the fund which forms part of the company’s social impact strategy and helps charitable groups to transform local lives within the regions where GoFibre offers its broadband network.

A £15,000 pot is available with maximum grants of £3,000 on offer for successful applicants based in the region who meet one of the four GoFurther fund criteria: Environmental Benefit, Community Wellbeing, Education and Skills, Internet Safety and Digital Inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launch in 2023, the fund has supported charities from across Scotland. Key projects include education and employability initiatives for young people, efforts to help tackle loneliness and social isolation and after-school support activities designed to empower young people.

Jamie Crackett, build assurance engineer at GoFibre, and Ellis Baverstock, community engagement executive at Bamburgh Castle.

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre said: “We are incredibly excited to bring the GoFurther Fund to North Northumberland.

"We want to make a positive impact for rural communities and economies, whether that’s through lightning fast broadband or by helping charities with a funding boost, we’ll always step up and play our part.

“Having seen the success of some incredible organisations across Scotland, now is the perfect time to bring the GoFurther Fund to the North East and help local groups which some much needed support to create a promising future for the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for Supporting Business and Opportunities at Northumberland County Council, said: “It’s great to see this support being made available in Northumberland. The funding will bring real benefits to our communities helping to create positive change and improve the lives of our residents.”

GoFibre is currently delivering a broadband network across North Northumberland as part of the UK Government’s Project Gigabit programme which enables hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.

The build area covered includes: Berwick, Wooler, Belford, Seahouses, Beadnell, Bamburgh, Cornhill-on-Tweed, Eglingham, Harbottle, Otterburn and Milfield, as well as Ladykirk and Upsettlington and parts of Coldstream in Scotland.

Those within this area who wish to apply for the GoFurther Fund should do so by April 30.