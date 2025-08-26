Glendale show celebrates success of inaugural Herd Competition

The very first GAS Herd Competition has been won by Meghan Harvey of Shotton, who took home the prestigious Ted Fox Trophy and £250 after being named Overall Herd Champion at the 2025 Glendale Show.

The Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) is delighted to announce the winners of the very first GAS Herd Competition, which took place in the run-up to the 2025 Glendale Show and culminated in the presentation of prizes at the Show on Bank Holiday Monday, 25th August.

Launched this year to celebrate the excellence of cattle farming across north Northumberland and the Borders, the Herd Competition attracted entries from some of the region’s finest beef producers. Judged by renowned livestock farmer Forrest Irving, formerly of Whitchester Farm, Hawick, the competition set out to shine a spotlight on the outstanding herds that are a hallmark of this renowned livestock-producing area.

The 2025 winners were announced as follows:

Winning Shotton Herd

1st Place – Overall Herd: Meghan Harvey, Shotton (awarded the prestigious Ted Fox Trophy and £250)

Speaking after the announcement, Meghan said, “It’s an honour to have won this knowing how competitive the competition was, and the high level of the herds the judge has seen.”

The competition was proudly sponsored by Hexham and Northern Marts, the leading livestock auctioneers in North East England.

Bill Elliot, Competition Organiser and Head Livestock Steward at the Glendale Show, commented, “We couldn’t have asked for a better first year. The quality of cattle on display was exceptional, and the feedback from farmers has been very positive. Huge congratulations to our winners, and our thanks go to Forrest for his expertise and to Hexham and Northern Marts for supporting this fantastic new addition to the Glendale Show.”

Jack Walton, Auctioneer, Hexham and Northern Marts with Meghan Harvey, GAS Herd Competition Winner

The announcement of the winners was one of many highlights at the 2025 Glendale Show, which once again welcomed thousands of visitors to Wooler. With record crowds enjoying a day of livestock competitions, rural showcases, local food and entertainment, the event reaffirmed its position as one of the leading agricultural shows in the North of England.

Now over a century old, the Glendale Agricultural Society continues to champion the very best of British farming and rural life through events such as the Glendale Show and the Children’s Countryside Day.