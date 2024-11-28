Glendale Agricultural Society is appealing for nominations to the Movement for Good Christmas draw for a chance of winning £1,000 to help fund their countryside classroom day.

Children’s Countryside Day is an interactive event run by the society, aiming to give children in the region experience and education of rural life and industries.

It costs the region £33,000 each year to run the popular event which has seen 28,000 children participate to date.

Movement for Good is donating £1,000 over the 12 days of Christmas to 120 different charities, based on people’s nominations.

Children's Countryside Day takes place at a site near Wooler.

The Glendale Agricultural Society ask that people nominate them for the draw to be in with a chance of winning the money which would go towards the funding of the 2025 event, set to take place on the first Thursday in June.

Events manager, Gemma Douglas said: “We're really keen that we want to be able to run this for another 20 years, this year was our 18th children’s day and we would just really like to ensure the future of it

“It’s an ongoing task raising funds – it’s imperative that I get the funding in every year, I do seek sponsorship as well so I’m always looking for new sponsors.”

On why the day is so important, Gemma said: “The ethos of the society is to continue to educate and inspire young people, to let them know about the rural economy, not just of Glendale, but of wider Northumberland, and teach them about farming and where their food comes from.

“This is quite timely given the budget and the difficulties farmers are facing at the moment, its of the up-most importance now that we do educate young people and they have that understanding of the rural economy, and agriculture and rural industries.”

The community can support in other ways too: “We are a very small team and we rely on volunteers – a lot of local people commit their time to helping and it is so rewarding.”

People are asked to nominate the charity for the 12 days of Christmas draw by going to: https://movementforgood.com/.

Those who would like to donate in any other way, or get involved with volunteering can do so by emailing [email protected]