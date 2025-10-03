Get ready to Raise for Reds

Every spring, staff and volunteers from Red Squirrels Northern England (RSNE) carry out one of the UK’s largest squirrel surveys.

This survey is the only scientific evidence base that helps measure whether the collective red squirrel conservation effort is making a difference in the north of England.

The results for 2025 are in and serve as a stark reminder of why red squirrels urgently need everybody’s help.

Red squirrels were detected in just 42% of areas surveyed, marking 10% declinecompared to 2024. Meanwhile, grey squirrels being found in 64% of areas surveyed and now dominating far more of the region’s woodlands than reds.

Having a sneaky snack.

Increased overlap between red and grey squirrels in woodland areas raises the risk of the deadly squirrel pox virus spreading. Although both species have shown slight overall declines, the sharper drop in red squirrel numbers highlights the critical need for continued conservation and fundraising.

To respond to this challenge, RSNE is launching its Raise for Reds appeal, calling on the public to become super squirrel savers.

For the whole of October, squirrel lovers are encouraged to support RSNE by becoming members or making donations to help fund vital conservation work.

Every £8 donated allows RSNE to have a squirrel feeder made that can be installed in woodlands to help monitor the status of local squirrel populations, with each £10 donated funding a 10kg bag of squirrel feed to feed the reds all year round.

Red squirrel having a munch.

£100 will allow the purchase of a wildlife trail camera to allow the RSNE team to undertake essential monitoring activity which is vital for the targeting of its conservation efforts.

Abbie McQueen, RSNE Project Officer, says: “Each year we eagerly await the results of our spring monitoring programme, which are integral to understanding the impact of our collective conservation efforts. We’re delighted that the Raise for Reds appeal will run alongside the release of these results to help raise awareness of the work we do.

“As always, we are extremely grateful to everyone who invests their time and effort into the survey, and this year, we’d like to extend that gratitude to those supporting us through the Raise for Reds appeal.”