Get a wriggle on to Northumberlandia this half term

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Wonderful Worms event is back by popular demand this half term.

As with previous years, the free event held at Northumberlandia offers a wonderful opportunity for people to recognise the wonder of worms and celebrate how great they are, before going on the hunt for them around the Blagdon Lane site.

There are two sessions scheduled for Tuesday 27 May from 10:30am until noon and then from 1:30pm - 3:00pm.

The lowly worm is essential to nature. It spends its life beneath our feet - it turns the soil, allows it to breathe, recycles and enriches it. In addition, worms are vital food for toads, birds, beetles, shrews, badgers, and others, the UK has twenty-nine different species of worm and most astonishingly a worm can eat its own weight in soil in one day and their burrows help the soil.

Worms are the gardener’s best friend and are essential food for other wildlife which is why in May this year Northumberland Wildlife Trust asked people to help worms and watch their garden flourish from the ground up by creating compost heaps, feeding the soil and reducing hard surfacing like paving.

The event is free, but places do need to be booked at: www.nwt/events