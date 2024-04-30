Generous teen’s donations support struggling families at Bedlington Salvation Army food bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Watson, 14, has been making monthly drop offs of items of food and toiletries to the church and charity in Hartford Road after setting up a donation point at his mum Lindsay’s work place.

So far the items Alfie, from Ashington, has donated have provided food parcels for half of the 20 to 25 people who use the food bank in Bedlington each month.

Alfie, who started to collect donations as part of the volunteering aspect of his Duke of Edinburgh award, which encourages young people to serve their communities and develop learning outside the classroom, said: “I know quite a lot of people are struggling with the cost of living so I thought it might help if I was to donate to The Salvation Army.

“I put a sign in my mum’s workplace and people brought in food. We got a variety of donations like pasta, beans, cans, cereal, juice, long life milk, toiletries, tea, coffee, nuts, water, lots of things. A few people donated money for us to spend in the supermarket. So far we have made two donations and are planning another one this month.

“I’m not sure how much we raised, but The Salvation Army said that the first donation would have fed about 10 families for a week. I feel really really happy that it’s helping people.

“I would like to say thank you for all the donations, it’s really helped.”

Alfie’s mum Lindsay said the clients at her workplace Freya Health and Beauty in Ashington have really shown their support for Alfie’s initiative.

She said: “I am really proud of him for what he’s done. He’s created a sign advertising it, he packs all the food and he’s shopped for it himself, he’s done amazingly.

“Every week I think there can’t be any more donations but some of the clients have brought things in three times. One of my clients came in and her husband who had never met me or Alfie took £20 out of his purse and said ‘would you give that to Alfie to go shopping’. People just know that it’s a great cause.

“It would be really nice if this encouraged other people to donate as well, we hope it inspires them.”

Major Carrie James, who leads Bedlington Salvation Army with her husband Major Philip, and a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, said: “We want to say a big thank you to our new friend Alfie. The amount of food he donated was huge. We give out about 20 to 25 food parcels a month and each time Alfie has donated enough food to make up 10 of those parcels. It’s fantastic to see someone so young take an interest in their community and want to help people who are less fortunate.

“These donations make a huge difference to local families who struggle to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living. The Salvation Army wouldn’t be able to support those that need it without the kindness of people like Alfie - so thank you.”

Bedlington Salvation Army runs a number of activities in the community including a parent and toddler group, lunch club, over 60s club, fellowship, coffee mornings and much more.

For more information or to donate to the food bank visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/bedlington