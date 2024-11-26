Gateshead neurological rehabilitation service retains “Good” Ofsted rating in latest inspection

By Sara Brown
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 09:18 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST

Kibblesworth, a neurological rehabilitation and residential service in Gateshead, and part of Active Care Group, has proudly retained its "Good" rating following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

This achievement reflects the dedication of the Kibblesworth team to providing exceptional, person-centred care for individuals with complex neurological and physical health needs.

Inspectors highlighted the warm environment created by the team, with residents praising staff as “kind and respectful.” The service’s individualised care planning was also celebrated for empowering residents, promoting independence, and enhancing their overall wellbeing.

Residents shared positive feedback about their experiences, expressing that they feel “respected and valued.” This sentiment reflects the team’s dedication to creating a supportive and nurturing environment.

Kibblesworth TeamKibblesworth Team
Kibblesworth Team

The service was praised for involving residents in decisions about their care. The CQC highlighted how the team works closely with each person to create care plans that meet their individual needs and preferences.

Kayleigh Wonnacott, Service Manager at Kibblesworth, expressed her pride in the achievement. She said, "I am truly overwhelmed at the CQC report we have just had received. We have got an overall good, the report is a pleasure to read and highlights the hard work the team do to ensure the residents are getting the best quality of care. The comments from the families and professionals just show the hard work the team do here at Kibblesworth."

For more information about Kibblesworth and its support services, please visit Kibblesworth's Page

