Northumberland Wildlife Trust is delighted to have received an amazing £4.86m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the five-year Red Squirrel Recovery Network (RSRN) project.

Made possible by National Lottery players, the project aims to protect and conserve populations of red squirrels in the north of England and southern Scotland.

The UK is at a critical point in the recovery of red squirrels as grey squirrels have driven reds out of the majority of mainland England and parts of Scotland, putting them at risk of extinction.

Now, thanks to the fabulous funding award, the RSRN project will be working tirelessly to ensure red squirrels have the best future possible by bringing together conservation partners and volunteer groups across the red squirrel range in southern Scotland and northern England.

The project will be led by Northumberland Wildlife Trust who will co-ordinate a partnership comprising Cumbria Wildlife Trust, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, Scottish charities Bright Green Nature and Galloway & Southern Ayrshire Biosphere partnership, as well as Merseyside based Knowsley Safari Foundation and the UK Squirrel Accord.

Over the 12-month development phase of the project, the partnership team worked tirelessly to plan audience engagement and activity programmes, write an extensive conservation plan, as well as develop the methodology for large-scale grey squirrel fertility control.

Team members also collected baseline data across the project areas on squirrel presence/absence, grey squirrel management activity, and volunteer demographics to establish the current range of volunteers as well as identify opportunities to encourage new volunteers.

Using the information gathered, the partnership team will now work with volunteers and landowners to help safeguard and grow the remaining red squirrel population. In addition, they will be looking to provide grants to local community groups to enable them to undertake their own red squirrel conservation projects, such as engagement activities and squirrel themed events in their project areas.

The project plans to engage new audiences with the importance of red squirrel conservation and raise awareness of their plight. The project also aims to engage more people with the species to build an even bigger volunteer communityand connect people to nature.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund says: “Catching a glimpse of a red squirrel in the wild is a magical experience. We are delighted to be supporting the Red Squirrel Recovery Network to work towards this becoming integrated within our natural heritage spaces.”

"It is wonderful news that, thanks to National Lottery players, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and its community partners can continue their collaborative approach to protect our native red squirrels and give the species the best chance of survival."

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Chief Executive says:“What a wonderful way to start the summer. We are all absolutely delighted to have been awarded funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to ensure red squirrel survival as we truly believe this project will make a sustainable long-term contribution to preventing the extinction of red squirrels in England and Southern Scotland.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the community groups and volunteers who really worked and supported us over the past 12 months and helped turn our conservation dream into a reality.”