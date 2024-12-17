Female veterans living in North Tyneside are benefiting from wellness workshops, friendship activities, and a cold water swimming and sauna session at the beach thanks to a community grant.

A grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has been awarded to the charity Salute Her, which works to improve the lives of UK women in the armed forces during and after service.

Salute Her CEO Paula Edwards said: “We have been using the UKSPF funding to run a range of different activities to enhance wellbeing and mental health, based on feedback from the women.

“When women leave the armed forces they often move into communities where they feel isolated, without other female veterans living nearby.

Female veterans, members of the community and Salute Her staff share a Christmas afternoon tea at the John Willie Sams Centre in Dudley, funded by UKSPF.

“We provide workshops on building self-esteem and confidence, and setting boundaries in relationships.

"Because these workshops are often trauma-focused we keep the numbers in each one to a maximum of ten.

“In December, we are taking the women to the beach for a sauna, cold water swimming and a meditation session, followed by hot chocolate around a fire.

“Cold water swimming is excellent when you have been through trauma or have PTSD, it helps to reset the nervous system and is great for mental health and resilience."

As well as the workshops, Salute Her is running community activities in the John Willie Sams Centre in Dudley. These include regular afternoon teas which are friendship-focused, helping the women to build relationships with the wider community.

Paula expanded: “Through the community events we have found that there are a lot of older female veterans in the local area, many in their 80s and 90s, and we get some brilliant conversations going with them, sharing their stories.”

North Tyneside Council is partnering with North Tyneside VODA to deliver the UKSPF programme, which is funded by the UK Government with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Cllr Karen Clark, cabinet member for Public Health and Wellbeing, added: “It is fantastic to see this UKSPF funding being used to support Salute Her’s important work with female veterans in the North West of the Borough, with a focus on mental health, wellbeing and feeling part of the local community.”

UKSPF aims to increase life chances across the UK, investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.