Projects which improve the environment, grow the economy and support communities in rural areas are being invited to apply for a share of £800,000 in funding.

The Rural Asset Multiplier Programme (RAMP) is delivered by Northumberland County Council and runs until March 31 2026.

The first phase of funding saw 14 projects as diverse as a flagship mountain bike trail for the region, through to a scheme installing new solar panels for a community centre benefit from a share of £3.5m.

Now a new round of funding is open, and a call is going out for groups and organisations which think they could benefit to get in touch.

Grants typically range from between £10,000 to £300,000 and projects should aim for long term impact and change and need to be complete by December 2025.

Maria Antoniou, Head of Economic Development at Northumberland County Council, said: “The RAMP programme is supporting projects large and small - what they all have in common is a focus on growing the economy, enhancing the environment, and supporting rural communities.

“In the first round we had a wide range of projects tackling economic, environmental and community challenges and taking advantage of opportunities throughout rural Northumberland.”

RAMP is funded by the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund and by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Any community organisations or businesses interested in finding out more about the RAMP Programme and future opportunities should contact [email protected].