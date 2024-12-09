Fun fest at The Straw Yard

Former panto dame Ben Humphrey has swapped the stage for a behind-the-scenes role in a wacky take on a classic fairytale at Tortive Theatre’s home at The Straw Yard in Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is directing the company’s first Christmas show — ‘Little Red Riding Hood: The Trial’ — in which the big bad wolf faces a court judgment for his alleged granny-eating crime. Guilty or not guilty? The audience will decide.

The professional cast and everyone involved in the production are hoping for full houses of youngsters and the young-at-heart for the run from 13-31 December at the intimate and atmospheric venue next to The Barracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead roles are played by Victoria Lucie, fresh from London’s West End (who’s just starred in a film with Harriet Walter called On The Line) and Robin Leetham who had a five-star run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe with The Whirligig of Time which is touring the UK.

User (UGC) Submitted

Robin said: “We love this madcap version of Little Red Riding Hood. It’s loads of fun bringing all the characters to life and having the excitement of two different endings each day decided by the audience.”

Victoria added: “I’m very much looking forward to performing this fun show in an absolutely beautiful part of the world. I can’t wait to bring some Christmas joy to children and adults alike.”

Both are long-time friends and colleagues of Ben who has written, directed or performed in over 25 pantomimes and Christmas shows. He’s been nominated for best dame twice and also best director at the Great British Pantomime Awards for his production of Snow White starring Dame Imelda Staunton as the Voice of the Mirror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moved to Berwick in 2020 with his family. He said: “It felt like such a natural fit for creative work. It’s beautiful, well-connected and full of incredible people, stories and history. After one visit, I was in love with the place.

“Now I’m hoping Little Red Riding Hood: The Trial — a co-production with Alnwick Playhouse — will bring joy, laughter and festive fun for local people and visitors to the town.”

For more information and tickets visit www.thestrawyard.co.uk