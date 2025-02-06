A man plans to run a daily marathon for 128 days to raise money for the RNLI in memory of his brother who passed away at sea in Tynemouth.

In 2018, Tynemouth RNLI lifeboats were called to a person who had entered the water. After over four hours of searching with three lifeboats, two helicopters and land based Coastguard teams, no one was found. This was the last time Conor Macpherson was seen.

Conor’s brother Leodhais, is running to raise money for both the RNLI and the mental health charity If U Care Share Foundation.

Leodhais is planning to run 128 marathons in 128 days, he started his challenge on January 25 2025, with the aim to finish on Conor’s birthday, June 2. The distance is equivalent to Newcastle to New York, which was Conor’s favourite place.

James Waters, inshore lifeboat helm at Tynemouth RNLI, said: "I was part of the volunteer crew in 2018 that searched for Conor. It was difficult conditions with many waves bigger than our lifeboat, but we gave it our best to try and find him sadly to no avail.

“When Leodhais reached out to tell us what he was planning I was amazed by the sheer challenge he has set himself, but for charities that are fully deserving.”

Leodhais commented: “I am incredibly thankful to the volunteer crews of Tynemouth RNLI for the work they did in search of my brother back in 2018. Every mile I run is for my brother, for those struggling silently, and for the families who know the pain of such a loss.”

People can donate to Leodhais’ challenge through his JustGiving page.