From Humble Beginnings to Local Success: The Inspiring Journey of Peter Jackson and Northumbria Cars

In a world where big corporations often dominate the headlines, the story of Peter Jackson and Northumbria Cars offers a refreshing and relatable narrative of perseverance, family, and community spirit. Founded in 1990 by Peter Jackson, Northumbria Cars has grown from a humble operation in an old caravan to a thriving family-run business that specialises in providing car finance to individuals with poor or bad credit. Today, the company helps around 700 people a year get back on the road and on the path to financial recovery.

A Journey Marked by Determination and Hard Work

Peter Jackson’s journey into the automotive industry wasn’t paved with easy choices or guaranteed success. At 45 years old, Peter took a bold step and decided to start his own business. With no savings to fall back on, he made the courageous decision to remortgage his house and borrow money from family and friends to get his venture off the ground. The early days were tough; operating from an old caravan without electricity or basic amenities like a toilet, especially during the harsh North East winters, was a true test of resilience and commitment.

“It wasn’t easy,” recalls Peter Jackson. “There were days when I questioned my decision, especially during those cold winters in the caravan. But I believed in what I was doing and knew that if I worked hard enough, I could create something meaningful for myself, my family, and the community.”

Northumbria Cars are awarded Winners of the 'Car finance specialists of the Year'

A Family Affair with a Heart for the Community

Shortly after starting the business, Peter was joined by his two sons, transforming Northumbria Cars into a true family affair. About 20 years ago, they made the strategic decision to specialise in car finance, particularly for those with bad or poor credit. This pivot not only set them apart in the market but also allowed them to make a real difference in the lives of local people who were struggling to secure finance.

“We wanted to be more than just another car dealership,” says Peter. “Our aim was to help people who thought they’d never be able to get finance, to give them a second chance. We’re not just selling cars; we’re helping people start new chapters in their lives.”

Awards and Accolades: A Testament to Their Success

The dedication and hard work of Peter, his family, and the Northumbria Cars team have not gone unnoticed. The company has won business awards for two consecutive years, a recognition they are all immensely proud of. “Winning those awards was a huge achievement for us,” says Peter. “It was a validation of all the hard work we’ve put in and the impact we’ve made on the community.”

Looking Ahead: Plans for the Future

As Northumbria Cars looks to the future, their goals remain firmly rooted in their original mission: to continue developing the business and helping even more people. “We’re always looking for ways to grow,” Peter shares. “But our focus will always be on providing excellent service and giving people the opportunity to improve their financial situation.”

A Legacy of Family, Community, and Trust

Peter Jackson’s story is not just about building a successful business; it’s about family, community, and the unwavering belief that hard work and determination can overcome any obstacle. Today, with the support of his children, grandchildren, and a terrific group of friends at work, Northumbria Cars continues to thrive, proving that the spirit of local entrepreneurship is alive and well in the North East.

About Northumbria Cars

