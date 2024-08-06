From Farm Girl to Homeware Entrepreneur

Hannah Hubb is celebrating success with homewares business Pop & Flo

A Northumberland mother, who balances a demanding job in the agricultural industry with running a homewares and fashion accessories webshop, is experiencing continued growth, having turned her passion for unique home décor into a thriving enterprise.

Hannah Hubb, founder of online store Pop & Flo, is sourcing stock overseas to expand her product range and meet demand after her venture adapted in the wake of Covid-19 and gained a loyal and growing customer base.

Established in 2019 from Hannah’s home in Longframlington, Pop & Flo offers a curated selection of handcrafted homeware items sourced from artisans across the UK, Turkey, France and Portugal.

Faming mum Hannah Hubb (centre) founder of Pop & Flo with sisters Lucy and Sophie

The business has become known for its distinctive and whimsical pieces, including its popular cabbageware collection, traditionally glazed in a small family-run factory in Portugal.

Hannah’s entrepreneurial journey is rooted in her upbringing on a farm in North Yorkshire, where she developed a love for the outdoors and simplicity. Having developed a successful career in agriculture, she expanded into the homeware industry, combining her skills and passions to create a business that reflects her vision of affordable luxury.

"Launching Pop & Flo was a natural progression for me," said Hannah, mother of two girls, Poppy and Flora. "I wanted to create a collection that was both rustic and elegant, affordable yet luxurious. It's about finding pieces that are charming and practical.”

The pandemic presented challenges for many small businesses, but Hannah adapted quickly, leveraging online fairs and social media to reach new customers. Her resilience and innovative approach have paid off, enabling Pop & Flo to thrive in a competitive market.

Hannah Hubb, Founder of Pop & Flo

"I think my USP is my price point on unique items that have a certain whimsical charm,” said Hannah. “I love finding traditional items with a twist, things that are pretty and practical. It’s rewarding to offer products that people can use daily and also cherish."

Looking ahead, Hannah is focused on expanding Pop & Flo's reach while maintaining the brand's unique appeal. Upcoming events, such as the Yorkshire Pop Up at Hutton Wandesley estate in September, will provide further opportunities to connect with customers and showcase her products.

"Pop & Flo is what keeps me grounded amid the craziness of everyday life," said Hannah. "It's about sharing my love for beautiful homeware with others and seeing the joy it brings."