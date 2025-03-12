Fresh Smoking Survivors campaign encourages smokers in Northumberland to quit

A former North East smoker who suffered a sudden heart attack at the age of just 48 is joining calls across the region encouraging people to quit this No Smoking Day.

For No Smoking Day 2025 (Wednesday, March 12) John Stephenson is sharing his story as part of Fresh’s Smoking Survivors campaign, which is encouraging others to quit smoking for good.

Smoking doubles the risk of dying from heart disease and stroke, but just one cigarette a day is also proven to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart disease and stroke. Smoking is the biggest risk factor for cardiovascular disease, causing around 15,000 deaths in the UK every year.

John was at work in February 2023 when he suffered chest pains. He was rushed to hospital and told he was having a massive heart attack. The smoking survivor underwent surgery to have three stents fitted and afterwards, the doctors told him it had been touch and go.

John said: “On the day it happened I kept getting terrible chest pains and the doctor came in and said you’re having a massive heart attack. Smoking was making every organ, including my heart, work much harder.

“I remember saying to him ‘Am I going to be alright?’ and he just looked at me and said, ‘I can’t say, I can’t promise you that’. When my wife and mam came in to see me, the colour drained from them, and it was like I was watching them being told I was already dead.

“I have now been smokefree for 18 months and the difference is incredible. I feel healthier and enjoy life again – I’m able to play on the beach with my grandkids.

“My advice for anyone trying to quit smoking is if you don’t succeed, treat it as a blip, not a failure. Each time is different, and you can try something else. Try again and you will get there.”

Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Smoking is still one of our biggest causes of death, disease and hospital admissions in the North East. Tobacco addiction has killed over 125,000 people in the region since the year 2000 alone.

“Smoking doubles your risk of dying from heart disease - but you have a higher risk of heart attack and stroke if you smoke just one cigarette a day. If you’ve only cut down, it is vital to quit smoking completely, and if you are vaping to quit, don’t smoke tobacco as well.

“The Smoking Survivors campaign has helped inspire thousands of people to quit smoking and keep going in the North East. We applaud people like John for sharing their stories to inspire other people to quit smoking and avoid the suffering and intense worry.”

The Smoking Survivors campaign highlights the powerful, life-changing stories of people harmed by smoking. It is part of a commitment by all 12 North East local authorities and the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board for a smokefree future as set out in a declaration to reduce the death and disease caused by tobacco.