A fresh appeal has been made to help raise the £11,000 still needed to purchase a new eco-friendly heating system for Shilbottle’s 140-year-old church.

St James Church is an eco-church, meaning that it shares the Church of England’s national ambition to switch to renewable sources of energy.

Following the failure of their old heating system, the church is hoping to raise enough money to purchase air-sourced heat pumps that are powered by renewable energy – which will be cheaper to install and run than a gas system.

“Our old gas boiler system failed in 2023, since when we have been reliant upon portable electric heaters,” says churchwarden, Philip Angier.

“We owe it to our parishioners and to the community to equip the church with an effective system to match the needs of the church in the 21st century.”

Thanks to the generosity of many, the parish has already raised more than half of the estimated £38,000 cost of a replacement system.

Parishioners hope that the appeal will reach its target by the end of January 2026 through a combination of donations and fundraisers such as a special Winter Warmer Prize Draw and the church’s annual Christmas bingo on December 4.

Phillip Angier added: “The site has been a place of Christian worship for over 800 years.

“Although this project is a big investment, it’s an investment for the generations to come. With the help of the community, we will play our part in keeping St James Church a safe, well-maintained and welcoming place open to all.”

For more information or to make a donation, contact Philip on 01665 605348 or [email protected].