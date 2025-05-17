Two remarkable men were awarded the Freedom of the Parish of Brinkburn & Hesleyhurst by its Chair, David Owen at an awards ceremony held on Friday 15th May 2025 in the Wingates Village Institute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent Milburn

A man of Northumberland and well-respected sheep and cattle farmer from Hesleyhurst has been a key player in the organisation and delivery of the annual Gate Show in the summer, and its partner Hay Show in the Spring. These events have provided fantastic experiences of rural life for adults and children and raised over £220,000 for a wide range of local charities and organisations, including our first schools, the Mountain Rescue team, and the Air Ambulance. Vincent has been an active member of the Parish Council for over 30 years. He has always championed local opinions and has been the voice of the farming community on the Council. He served as Vice Chair of the Council during his term of office. The Council will greatly miss his wisdom, knowledge and sound advice.

Peter Roberts

Pete Roberts Freedom of the Village

Pete, of Welsh descent and with a Mancunian heritage, has over the last 40 years allowed Northumberland to seep into his veins. In addition to a career in teaching, Pete still found time to be involved in and lead a wide range of community activities over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was recently been recognised for his long valuable service as a member of the Mountain Rescue team, responding to call outs at all times of the day and night. This level of commitment to the essential training, the operational activities, and the dissemination of outcomes has been well above the call of duty! Building on his work with the Mountain Rescue, Pete saw the need for research and analysis into the search for missing people and he helped to found the Centre for Search Research, a charity which focuses on analysing missing person data, and disseminating search methods and techniques. He delivers highly regarded courses to volunteers and statutory bodies locally, nationally and internationally.

The Brinkburn & Hesleyhurst Parish Council exists today because of Pete’s lead and involvement in the Council for well over 3o years. He took on the time-consuming and demanding role of Clerk, as well as being Chair of the Council. He oversaw many innovations and developments including the invitation to Hesleyhurst to join Brinkburn in a joint Parish Council, and the establishment of the playing field at the Lee

The title of Freeman of the Parish is the highest honour a Parish Council can bestow and was the first time that Brinkburn & Hesleyhurst Parish Council had made such an award. Both men were presented scrolls to acknowledge their achievements.

The wonderful spread was enjoyed by all

The event was attended by family and friends who had supported Vincent and Peter in their endeavours over the years.

There was a remarkable spread of excellent food provided by the Wingates Institute which was much enjoyed.