Free soup and hot crusty bread every Thursday in Morpeth
It will be specifically for those in hardship, but at the same time opening under the ‘Warm Hub’ umbrella.
The whole venture will be manned by volunteers and they will offer, not only soup and a bread or a sandwich, but a chance to mingle with, and talk to, people who might need a bit of company.
‘Vision Northumberland’ play an excellent role keeping people who are sight impaired or maybe have hearing difficulties, to stay in touch, get driven to events such as this, and helping them take part in so many activities.
Why not go to Reivers House, meet the incredible volunteers, the amazing staff, and of course have a bowl of soup.
Telephone 01670 514316.