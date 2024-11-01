Four of the most luxurious properties on the market in and around Morpeth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:41 BST
The historic market town of Morpeth has become one of the most sought-after locations in Northumberland – promising exclusivity, excellent travel links and being the home to a number of grand properties.

Here are four of the most luxurious houses with show stopping features that are on the market in the area now.

This magnificent house in the heart of Tranwell woods boasts six bed and six bathrooms, a grand entrance with a marble staircase, incredible attention to detail throughout and, if that wasn't enough - an entire leisure wing containing a gym, sauna, steam room, spa and 14m pool.

1. Tranwell Woods, Morpeth, asking price: £3.45m

This magnificent house in the heart of Tranwell woods boasts six bed and six bathrooms, a grand entrance with a marble staircase, incredible attention to detail throughout and, if that wasn't enough - an entire leisure wing containing a gym, sauna, steam room, spa and 14m pool. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Spital Hall is a beautiful stone built country residence offering an extensive 5 acres of private gardens and land on the outskirts of Morpeth town. Dating back to 1828, the property is believed to have been influenced by Northeast architect, John Dobson.

2. Spital Hall, Mitford, Morpeth, asking price: £2.95m

Spital Hall is a beautiful stone built country residence offering an extensive 5 acres of private gardens and land on the outskirts of Morpeth town. Dating back to 1828, the property is believed to have been influenced by Northeast architect, John Dobson. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property has had a full refurbishment in 2022 and promises privacy and tranquil, while being just a short drive from Morpeth town. The impressive house has been fully designed and styled by its owners with outstanding attention to detail. It also boasts an indoor pool and stunning marble finishes.

3. Detached house, Morpeth, asking price: £31m

This property has had a full refurbishment in 2022 and promises privacy and tranquil, while being just a short drive from Morpeth town. The impressive house has been fully designed and styled by its owners with outstanding attention to detail. It also boasts an indoor pool and stunning marble finishes. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This traditional stone farmhouse has a fully functioning equestrian complex and a generous 30 acres of land. The interior combines traditional and contemporary features, with oak wood floors, a gorgeous breakfast room and open fireplaces.

4. East Thornton Farm, Morpeth, asking price: £2.95m.

This traditional stone farmhouse has a fully functioning equestrian complex and a generous 30 acres of land. The interior combines traditional and contemporary features, with oak wood floors, a gorgeous breakfast room and open fireplaces. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Related topics:MorpethNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice