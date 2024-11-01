Four of the most luxurious properties on the market in and around Morpeth

Here are four of the most luxurious houses with show stopping features that are on the market in the area now.
1. Tranwell Woods, Morpeth, asking price: £3.45m
This magnificent house in the heart of Tranwell woods boasts six bed and six bathrooms, a grand entrance with a marble staircase, incredible attention to detail throughout and, if that wasn't enough - an entire leisure wing containing a gym, sauna, steam room, spa and 14m pool. Photo: Rightmove
2. Spital Hall, Mitford, Morpeth, asking price: £2.95m
Spital Hall is a beautiful stone built country residence offering an extensive 5 acres of private gardens and land on the outskirts of Morpeth town. Dating back to 1828, the property is believed to have been influenced by Northeast architect, John Dobson. Photo: Rightmove
3. Detached house, Morpeth, asking price: £31m
This property has had a full refurbishment in 2022 and promises privacy and tranquil, while being just a short drive from Morpeth town. The impressive house has been fully designed and styled by its owners with outstanding attention to detail. It also boasts an indoor pool and stunning marble finishes. Photo: Rightmove
4. East Thornton Farm, Morpeth, asking price: £2.95m.
This traditional stone farmhouse has a fully functioning equestrian complex and a generous 30 acres of land. The interior combines traditional and contemporary features, with oak wood floors, a gorgeous breakfast room and open fireplaces. Photo: Rightmove