A former Blyth police officer is preparing to run her 14th and final Great North Run to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK – a cause close to her heart.

Claire Bradbury, now living in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, is dedicating the fundraising run to the memory of two of her friend’s partners, both of whom lost their battles with pancreatic cancer.

Claire, 56, originally planned to complete the race when she turned 50, marking her retirement from the police force. However, just seven weeks after retiring, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, putting her running dreams on hold.

After undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has now fought her way back to health and is determined to cross the finish line for this vital cause.

Claire in Newbiggin on a training run.

Claire said: “I always intended to run the Great North Run as part of my 50th birthday celebrations, but life had other plans. After my own cancer battle, I want to give back—and pancreatic cancer is so underfunded and under-researched.”

Mel Jackson, Claire’s friend and fundraising partner, experienced this first hand when her partner, Stu, was diagnosed in January 2024 and passed away the very next day.

Mel said: “Stu was diagnosed on a Saturday and passed away on Sunday. That’s how fast it can happen. People don’t recognise the symptoms, and by the time they do, it’s often too late.

Despite being the fifth biggest cancer killer in the UK, pancreatic cancer receives only 3% of cancer research funding. Mel added: "We need more research, more funding, and more awareness – just like we see with breast cancer.

“I’m doing a sponsored walk with my dog Teddy along the prom at Newbiggin to raise funds too.”

Claire’s neighbour, Noeline, also lost her husband Steve to the disease in 2020, further strengthening her resolve to run for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

She has set up a fundraising page where people can donate directly to Pancreatic Cancer UK to support research and support services for patients and their families.

Although this will be Claire’s final Great North Run, she will continue to run with Morpeth based These Girls Can Run at Park Runs and local 10k races.