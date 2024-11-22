Former Newbiggin RNLI crew member receives the King's Award for 68 years of voluntary service

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:52 GMT
A former Newbiggin RNLI crew member was presented a King’s Coronation medal for his hard work and dedication following 68 years of voluntary service.

Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, attended a special presentation at a Blaydon care home to present the medal to Tim Martin.

Tim crewed the former RNLI Mary Joicey and helped restore her when the RNLI Newbiggin-by-the-Sea extended family bought her back home to Newbiggin, going onto forming the central exhibition at the town’s maritime museum

Dr Pryer said: “It was my huge pleasure to pop into Tyne and Wear and present His Majesty’s Coronation Medal to former RNLI crew member, Richard ‘Tim’ Martin at Briarwood Care Home."

Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Dr Caroline Pryer presents the King's Award to Tim Martin.Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Dr Caroline Pryer presents the King's Award to Tim Martin.
Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Dr Caroline Pryer presents the King's Award to Tim Martin.

The commemorative medals were created to honour the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Coronation medals were presented to 4,500 frontline RNLI volunteers and staff, with Newbiggin RNLI volunteers receiving eight for their volunteers who had given five or more years service.

