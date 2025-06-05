A Cramlington family are hosting a fundraiser to honour their son five years after he took his own life.

Kyle Dilks was a much-loved son and member of Cramlington United Football Club who tragically died in 2020 at just 21-years-old.

Ever since, his loved-ones have dedicated their time to creating and distributing beer mats with QR codes linking to suicide prevention services around pubs – in a bid to prevent other families enduring the heartache that they have.

To mark five years since Kyle’s passing, on July 5, Cramlington United Football Club will be hosting a fundraising match followed by a disco, raffle and karaoke at Kyle’s local pub, The Brockwell Seam.

Not only will the event honour Kyle’s memory, but all proceeds will go towards Mind, mental health charity, and towards funding the beer mats initiative.

Kyle’s mam, Kelly Dilks explained: "Kyle’s a beautiful boy and was loved by many. We have done a couple of fundraisers over the years but it will be five years in October since we lost him so the boys said they had wanted to go big this year.

"We want to get as many people there as we can, I would love to make lots of money to fund beer mats but it is also just to remember Kyle.”

Kelly explained what has kept her motivated to try and help others, encouraging them to open up about their mental health while grieving her own loss.

Kyle and his mam Kelly Dilks.

She added: “I am doing it because I don't want any other mother to feel the way I do but then I feel I shouldn’t be doing it because Kyle should still be here.

“Kyle is my motivation. It is helping other people, but it is also keeping my baby's memory alive. If doing this can save one life and stop any other family feeling the way that we do, then I will have done a good job.”

The match will kick off at 2pm, followed by the evening event from 5pm – 10pm at the Brockwell. Entry is £5 with all proceeds going towards mental health services and beer mats.

Those who would like to donate to help fund the beer mats can do so here.