Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick partners with British Concrete Transport Association to provide discount fuel cards and AdBlue® to members

Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick is delighted to announce a new partnership with the British Concrete Transport Association (BCTA), a key organisation dedicated to advancing industry standards and uniting professionals within the concrete transport sector.

Through this collaboration, BCTA members will gain access to exclusive discounts on fuel cards, AdBlue®, and a range of fleet solutions designed to reduce operating costs and enhance fleet management.

The BCTA is renowned for its commitment to elevating the performance of the concrete transport industry by bringing together industry experts with unparalleled knowledge and experience. This partnership reflects the BCTA’s ongoing mission to address pressing sector challenges, such as the cost of diesel, provide sound guidance, and drive the industry forward with integrity and collaboration.

Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick, known for its commitment to transparency and first-class service, offers members of the BCTA a suite of cost-effective services, including:

Lindsey Rudd - Chair - British Concrete Transport Association

•Discount Fuel Cards – Save up to 10p per litre on fuel with fixed weekly pricing, helping businesses streamline financial planning.

•EV Charge Cards and Business Home Charging – Simplified access to EV charging solutions for fleets transitioning to electric vehicles.

•Exclusive AdBlue® Prices – Up to 50% off forecourt prices on AdBlue® to support environmental compliance at a lower cost.

•Comprehensive Fleet Solutions – Including vehicle tracking and camera systems, transparent invoicing, and HMRC-approved invoicing for easy VAT reclamation.

Scarll Price - FleetmaxxSolutions Berwick

Scarll Price, Business Development Manager at Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Working with the British Concrete Transport Association is a fantastic opportunity. Their commitment to supporting and advancing the concrete transport industry aligns with our goal of helping fleets operate more efficiently and affordably.

"We’re pleased to offer BCTA members preferential rates and a dedicated account manager to make fleet cost reduction as straightforward as possible.”

As part of the partnership, BCTA members will have access to a broad range of fuelling networks, including Esso, Shell, Texaco, Fuel Genie, UK Fuels, and KeyFuels. Members can also benefit from convenient access to HGV-friendly filling stations and leading supermarket forecourts such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Co-op.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fleetmaxx, which will provide members with fuel and AdBlue discounts and bring another tangible benefit to our members," commented Lindsey Rudd, British Concrete Transport Association Chair.

"As rising costs continue to impact businesses, fuel expenses account for approximately 30-35% of an operator's total costs. Therefore, any assistance we can offer our members to help lower these expenses through our partnership with Fleetmaxx is valuable for any business. We truly appreciate their support.”

Fleetmaxx Solutions remains committed to transparency and integrity in pricing, offering HMRC-approved invoicing and a pledge to avoid hidden fees or price hikes. New and startup businesses, as well as those with credit challenges, will also find tailored options to meet their needs.

For more information or to enquire about services, BCTA members are invited to reach out to Fleetmaxx Solutions at 01289 770001 or visit our web page. A dedicated team, including Scarll Price and the BCTA team, is ready to assist members in maximising savings and achieving their fleet management goals.