Five new Deputy Lieutenants appointed for Northumberland by Lord‑Lieutenant Dr  Caroline  Pryer

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:01 BST
Five new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed for Northumberland.

The role will see them support and assist Dr Caroline Pryer in her position as Lord-Lieutenant, the King’s official representative for the county.

The new appointments are former High Sheriff, Mrs Lucia Bridgeman from Alnwick, Mrs Lucy Carroll from Cornhill-on-Tweed, Mrs Gillian Courtney MBE from Blyth, Col (Retd) David Middleton MBE QVRM from Morpeth and Michael White JP from Jesmond.

Deputy Lieutenants are chosen by the Lord-Lieutenant and they receive their commission only when official confirmation is received that His Majesty the King does not ‘disapprove of the appointment’.

Lucia Bridgeman.

Dr Pryer said: “I’m delighted to welcome the new appointments to our strong team of Deputy Lieutenants who support me in my role.

“Each volunteer Deputy Lieutenant contributes specialist skills and expertise to their community, has an in-depth cultural knowledge of Northumberland and a deep understanding of residents in their area.

"I greatly welcome their contribution and look forward to working with them over the coming years.”

