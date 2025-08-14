Five high-flyers from Northumberland celebrate top A Level results at Dame Allan’s

Five outstanding students from Northumberland are celebrating today after securing a combined haul of top A* and A grades in their A Levels at Dame Allan’s Schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Brett, from Morpeth, achieved straight A grades in chemistry, maths and physics, securing a place at the University of Bath to study Physics with Astrophysics.

Charlotte Townsend, from Alnwick, gained A grades in geography, politics and psychology and will go on to study Psychology at the University of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Spragg, from Wylam, earned an A* in economics alongside A grades in maths and politics, and will take up a place at the University of Nottingham to study Economics.

Front Row L-R Henry Brett, Charlotte Townsend, Louis Spragg. Back Row L_R Lillie Quinlivan Coulson, Sophie Thornton

Lillie Quinlivan Coulson, also from Wylam, is celebrating straight As in business, economics, and physical education. A talented footballer who currently plays in the senior team for Durham Women, she will take a year out to focus on her football training before starting a Business and Management degree at Durham University.

She said: "Dame Allan's has always been so supportive, helping me to balance my studies with my football. I hope to be a professional footballer one day, but am also really excited to further my studies."

Sophie Thornton, from Stocksfield, achieved straight A grades in business, English literature and psychology and plans to take a gap year to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at Dame Allan’s Schools achieved one of the strongest sets of A Level results in two decades, with almost 80% of all grades awarded at A*–B.

Of all exams sat by Year 13 pupils at the Newcastle-based independent school, 78.3% achieved grades A*–B – the second-highest figure since 2005 (excluding Covid years) – and 47.6% were awarded the top A* or A grade.

This year’s cohort includes a strong group heading to Oxbridge, a significant number of future engineers and medics, and many pupils achieving top results in the creative and performing arts.

A record number of pupils also opted to take the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) – an independent research project worth half an A Level and highly valued by universities – with 83% achieving grades A*–B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results follow Dame Allan’s significant investment in its Sixth Form provision, with a full refurbishment of the Queen’s Building to include a dedicated silent study area, group work pods, meeting room, social study space and café.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for our pupils – these results are the culmination of years of hard work, commitment and a genuine love of learning.

“What makes me most proud is not just the outstanding academic success, but the way our pupils have thrown themselves into every aspect of school life – from sport and the arts to leadership and community service. They leave Dame Allan’s as confident, compassionate and well-rounded young people, ready to make their mark on the world.”