Fit At 40: How one Northumberland mum took control of her health and found herself

By the time Sian Holkham turned 36, the looming milestone of 40 felt closer than ever. Living in Northumberland and working as a service colleague at Asda, Sian was juggling life with three children and the everyday chaos that comes with it. But something shifted when she looked back at the photos from her birthday celebration. “I didn’t want to look like that anymore,” she recalls. “I wanted to take care of myself and be fit at 40.”

It wasn’t just about appearance—it was about reclaiming her energy, confidence, and joy. Sian had spent years feeling like the biggest among her friends, unable to wear the trendy clothes she admired. She was stuck in a cycle of emotional eating, turning to chocolate and cake for comfort, while convenience foods and takeaways became the norm in her busy household.

“I’ve always had a sweet tooth,” she admits with a laugh. “Cake is my favourite thing. But I’d gotten lazy. Home-cooked meals were rare, and takeaways were happening way too often.”

Despite past attempts at Slimming World (SW), Sian decided to give it another go—this time with a fresh mindset. “I was nervous,” she says. “I’d tried before and failed. But I told myself not to dwell on the past. I’d take it one week at a time and aim for small goals.”

That decision changed everything.

Her local group, led by consultant Sharon, became a lifeline. “They’re so friendly and welcoming. Even if I can’t make my usual Saturday meeting, I know I’ll be greeted with open arms at the Thursday group.”

Sian began adapting family meals to fit the plan—sneaking extra veg into spaghetti Bolognese, making pizzas with healthy bases, and prioritising protein and fresh produce. The changes weren’t just physical. She gained the confidence to join a gym, and now she’s the mum who dives into trampoline parks and soft play with her kids, not the one watching from the sidelines.

“I’m not far off my target now,” she beams. “And I know I’ve got the support to get there.”

From size 22 to size 14, and shedding over 3 stone, Sian’s journey is more than a transformation—it’s a testament to resilience, community, and the power of starting fresh. Her story reminds us that it’s never too late to rewrite the narrative and that sometimes, the best gift you can give yourself is the decision to begin.

I’ve taken the leap to become a Slimming World Consultant myself. I’m beyond excited to launch my very own group in Ashington on September 12 — a brand new chapter where I’ll be helping others find their sparkle, just as I found mine.

Group will be at Ashington Masonic Hall from 12 September, on Friday mornings at 9am.