Fishermen advance in Alliance Cup
The Fishermen’s Jak Dodd produced a top performance in the midfield to take the man of the match award as the black and whites advanced.
Morpeth raced into a 3-0 lead at Newcastle Chemfica in the same competition with goals from Charlie Hawkes, Damien Stevens and Liam Clavering to stun their Premier Division opponents.
Chemfica regrouped, however, and their experienced showed in the end as they eventually ran out 5-3 winners.
“The lads can hold their heads up high, showing that they can play at a higher level and hold their own,” said a Morpeth official.
Rothbury were left frustrated as their George Dobbins League Cup tie at FC United of Newcastle was postponed just before they set off for Tyneside.
The Coquetdalers are back in action on the 4th January when they take on second-bottom Whitburn & Cleadon at Armstrong Park.
North Sunderland host Cramlington Town Independent that day and Morpeth are also at home to Blyth Town Reserves.