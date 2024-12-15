Fishermen advance in Alliance Cup

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Sunderland had Rhys Hogg and Eithan Balmbra on target in their 2-1 success at Wrekenton Blue Star in the Bill Gardner Cup.

The Fishermen’s Jak Dodd produced a top performance in the midfield to take the man of the match award as the black and whites advanced.

Morpeth raced into a 3-0 lead at Newcastle Chemfica in the same competition with goals from Charlie Hawkes, Damien Stevens and Liam Clavering to stun their Premier Division opponents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chemfica regrouped, however, and their experienced showed in the end as they eventually ran out 5-3 winners.

North Sumderland won at WrekentonNorth Sumderland won at Wrekenton
North Sumderland won at Wrekenton

“The lads can hold their heads up high, showing that they can play at a higher level and hold their own,” said a Morpeth official.

Rothbury were left frustrated as their George Dobbins League Cup tie at FC United of Newcastle was postponed just before they set off for Tyneside.

The Coquetdalers are back in action on the 4th January when they take on second-bottom Whitburn & Cleadon at Armstrong Park.

North Sunderland host Cramlington Town Independent that day and Morpeth are also at home to Blyth Town Reserves.

Related topics:Morpeth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice