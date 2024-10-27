First win of the season boosts Alnwick RFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick RFC have lift off.

They stormed to their first win of the season with a superb 32-16 success against Huddersfield in the Northern Division of the Regional One North East League.

Will Dykes and Sam Eastham made fantastic starts in their debuts for Michael Van Vuuren’s blue and golds who had drawn one and lost five of their opening fixtures.

The head coach also played himself again as Alnwick breathed a sigh of relief by getting those elusive points on the board that take them to within one of second-bottom Selby, and with two points of Blaydon and Ilkley.

Alnwick firsts have no game this Saturday and travel to top-of-the-table Scunthorpe in the League on the 9th November.