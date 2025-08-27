Fifty WI members attend ‘sell out’ fundraiser for the Rothbury Appeal

Double your donation to the Rothbury Appeal during September!

A social event hosted by the Rothbury Women’s Institute (WI) has raised more than £700 for the Rothbury Appeal, its current Charity of the Year.

The £700 raised is the first of many more donations to the appeal run by Northumberland Wildlife Trust and The Wildlife Trusts, who are aiming to raise £30 million to purchase the beautiful Rothbury Estate for nature and the nation.

Anyone can contribute to the appeal, and throughout the whole of September all donations will be doubled thanks to a generous donor who will be matching each gift pound for pound.

People can donate and have their gift doubled at www.wildlifetrusts.org/appeals/rothbury-estate-match-appeal

If they can’t donate online, they can post a cheque or take cash to the Trust’s Gosforth headquarters in the grounds of St Nicholas Hospital in Gosforth.

Following the purchase of the Simonside section of the Rothbury Estate last October (2024), there is still the opportunity to purchase the rest and thereby to create one of England’s largest areas for nature.

By conserving the Estate’s rich heritage, supporting local farmers, and improving public access, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and The Wildlife Trusts will be ensuring a sustainable future for people and wildlife.

Local people supporting the appeal include the Rothbury WI have run a fantastic fundraiser with more than 50 WI members from across Northumberland gathered in the village to take part in a five-mile circular walk. The day began with homemade cakes and tea in a packed Jubilee Hall and ended with a buffet lunch and a raffle.

Catherine Kirkham, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Fundraising Manager, says:

“Whatever the donation method used, every £1 received will be doubled by our very generous donor who is keen to achieve our dream of purchasing the remainder of the Rothbury Estate in partnership with The Wildlife Trusts.

“The Rothbury Estate is still at risk. If it’s sold off to multiple buyers, it risks being broken apart and managed purely for profit. Centuries of history, precious biodiversity and local connection could be lost.”

Paul Barrett, community officer for Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said:

“We’re extremely grateful to have support from the wonderful Rothbury WI, which is such a force for good in the community. Every single pound raised takes us nearer to our goal and the difficult task ahead seems so much easier when we know brilliant local groups are out there supporting us.

“We’re also bowled over by the generosity of the donor who’ll be match funding all donations received during September.”

Katy Nickolls, secretary of the Rothbury WI, said:

“We have to choose local charities, and we wanted to support the Rothbury Appeal because it is close to all our hearts. Our members will benefit from the estate being saved. We care deeply about this landscape and many of us are already active volunteers with local environmental projects.

“A guided walk showing our wide-open rolling hills seemed appropriate for our event, so that all these women from around the county could see the countryside that The Wildlife Trusts are preserving for our benefit.”

Northumberland Wildlife Trust, in partnership with The Wildlife Trusts, has an opportunity to secure the future of Rothbury Estate and to work alongside local people to create one of the largest areas for nature recovery in England. The partners have until October 2026 to raise the funds to buy the whole estate.