The Felton Duck Race is back again this July, bringing a splash of excitement to the River Coquet.

The day after Felton Fair, the Duck Race will be held from the old bridge in the heart of the village. Organised by the Felton Church of England Primary School PTA, the event raises vital funds to support the school and pupils.

Organisers anticipate up to 1,000 ducks racing along the River Coquet in a bid to set a new record for entries.

Proudly supported by The Running Fox, the business’s generous help makes the race possible. Bradley Hall Estate Agents and Felton Motor Repairs have also signed up to sponsor their own corporate ducks.

Duck sponsorship is available for £20 per duck. Sponsors will be featured in race announcements on the day, event materials and post-event publicity. To sponsor a duck, please contact the PTA by emailing [email protected].

Tickets can be collected from The Running Fox for the family-friendly afternoon starting at 4pm on July 13.