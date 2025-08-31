FC Hartlepool juniors enjoy fine pre-season

FC Juniors have had a good pre-season, notching up 13 tournament wins and nine runners-up spots as they start the 2025-26 season.

And the u/7 Galacticos were celebrating after the team won the Greatham FC tournament.

The Galacticos were in dominant form winning all of their games, playing lovely football, scoring freely and not conceding any goals all day.

Well done to Louie, Reece, Blake, William and Arthur who were all outstanding. The lads are next in action on Friday after being invited to the Academy of Light to play against Sunderland Academy, before starting their league campaign next weekend.

The winning u/7 Galacticos

U9 Greatham Open Tournament u/9 Reds

Runners up against a strong team in Leon Whites. The lads gave everything. Battled hard and took a Russell Fosters Prem team to penalties in the final.

Excited for the new season ahead.

FC Whites u9 win Greatham Tournament

A superb day today for FC Whites in the annual Greatham tournament. The write up below from one of our parents sums up the day perfectly.

The seven lads entered the tournament with no subs, and they played their socks off! From start to finish, the effort, passion, and teamwork on display were incredible.

Marco was absolutely on fire — the best we’ve seen him play. He was everywhere, showing confidence, skill, and composure. A well-deserved Player of the Tournament! He also smashed in some outstanding goals, showing real striker’s instinct and calm finishing under pressure.

Up front with Hugo, they both worked brilliantly together, great movement, slick passing, and always finding space. Hugo got himself some brilliant goals, linking up beautifully with Marco and Samson. The chemistry between them was top class.

In the middle, Samson pulled the strings and dictated the tempo. His vision and passing were a real highlight, and he was rewarded with superb goals of his own. One was a real rocket that left the keeper no chance. On top of that, he provided some outstanding assists to set up his teammates.

Out wide, Tommy and Freddie used the wings superbly, pushing the team forward and getting the ball into the right areas. Their work rate and positioning gave the team constant attacking options.

In defence, Ally and Henry were like a brick wall. Nothing was getting past them. Ally made some unbelievable tackles and driving runs up the pitch, while Henry was fearless in every challenge, showing off new skills and confident turns to keep the ball away from danger.

Between the posts, Freddie and Tommy were solid as ever keeping a clean sheet with cat-like reflexes and brave stops. They threw themselves into everything, showing true commitment.

It was unreal from all of the Whites today. Every single player gave their all and played their part. The skill, teamwork, and determination they showed proved they deserved to lift the trophy as winners of the U9s Tier 2 Greatham Tournament!

We look forward to our other three lads joining us as the season begins next week.