Experience crabs and shells and rocks and shoals this July

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve is inviting members of the public to celebrate the wonders of the sea at its Wildlife Discovery Centre during the upcoming National Marine Week.

This year, National Marine Week runs from 26 July - 10 August and is the perfect opportunity for day-trippers, holidaymakers and locals in the region to walk along the Druridge Bay coastline, watch birds soaring, and soak up the sounds of the lapping seas along the North Sea coastline.

On Tuesday 29th July, between 11am and 1pm, Blair Watson, Stronger Shores Engagement Officer will be hosting a fascinating, rock-pooling session on Hauxley beach where visitors will have the chance to explore the beach’s rock pools to discover an array of fascinating creatures in their natural habitat.

It’s a hard life living in a rockpool but, along with rocky shores, they support an amazing wealth of marine life, with most people not realising they contain colourful fish, crabs and plants.

This hands-on Hauxley experience is free and perfect for nature lovers and families alike, providing an opportunity to learn about marine ecosystems while respecting the creatures that call the shoreline home.

The event is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.