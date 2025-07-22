Executive Compass Appoints New CEO And MD To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

Matthew Walker and Christian Rowe step into senior roles to deliver Executive Compass’s strategic vision and drive continued innovation and growth.

One of the UK’s leading bid writing consultancies has announced a significant leadership transition as part of a planned succession. Executive Compass appointed Matthew Walker as their new Managing Director earlier this year, while Christian Rowe moved into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Both leaders began their journey as a bid writer at Executive Compass and have played instrumental roles in shaping the company’s success.

The move reflects the company’s commitment to internal development and continuity of service excellence. As Managing Director, Matthew will step into a strategic leadership and operational role to drive growth, whilst ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality bid and tender submissions,and mentoring and supporting the consultancy team.

Executive Compass Team

“It’s an exciting time for Executive Compass as we continue to grow and adapt in an evolving business landscape,” said Matthew Walker. “Having worked in the business for over 11 years, I’m honoured to take on this leadership role. I look forward to supporting our talented team and driving the next phase of our growth, while maintaining the standards and values that define Executive Compass and our bid writing services.”

Matthew brings over a decade of experience in bid writing and leadership, most recently serving as Technical Director. Leading the firm’s training division and developing CPD-certified courses, he has been an instrumental part in securing over £1 billion in contract wins for clients across health and social care, construction, and recruitment sectors.

Christian Rowe, who served as Managing Director for the past five years, now transitions into the role of CEO, where he will focus on building strategic partnerships, leading business development, market positioning, and overseeing the company’s financial performance and governance.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved so far,” said Christian. “It’s been a privilege to lead the company as Managing Director for the past five years, and now as CEO. I’m excited to focus on driving our long-term strategy, deepening relationships with our clients and partners, and exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth. Matthew’s appointment as Managing Director will ensure our core values and high standards continue, and his trusted and forward-thinking leadership will help us thrive in a fast-changing market.”

Executive Compass - Christian Rowe left and Matthew Walker right

Christian joined as an Executive Compass bid writer in 2016 following a 20-year career in recruitment and quickly rose through the ranks. He became a shareholder in the business in 2020 and has been a key figure in the company’s expansion, overseeing continued client success and operational excellence.

This leadership transition highlights Executive Compass’long-term commitment to sustainable growth through deliberate succession planning and internal development. By promoting both leaders from within, Executive Compass reinforces continuity, technical excellence, and quality assurance, key to preserving its strong reputation and client success. Alongside a wider leadership team of directors and managers who also began as trainees, Executive Compass remains dedicated to championing employee progression and providing clear role models for the next generation advancing through its Career Pathway programme.

“This is a natural step in our evolution,” said Christian. “As we navigate new challenges, including advances in AI and technology, this transition equips us with the expertise and stability to scale while staying true to the qualities that have earned us our reputation.”

With headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne and a growing team of 30+, Executive Compassworks throughout the UK, and the business remains firmly positioned to support clients of all sizes in securing public sector contracts through expert bid writing and tender consultancy services.

As the company continues to grow, this new leadership structure ensures that Executive Compassmaintain the firm’s reputation for quality, client success, and leads with innovation in a competitive and evolving market.