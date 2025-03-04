Exciting new addition to Cramlington's leisure offering

Get ready for an exciting new addition to the local entertainment scene! The Cue and Darts Lounge is set to open soon at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure in Cramlington, offering a premium experience for snooker and darts lovers of all ages.

This previously vacant unit will soon be transformed into a contemporary, dynamic space designed to cater to both casual players and competitive enthusiasts.

Featuring top-quality snooker tables and dartboards, The Cue and Darts Lounge will provide a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect place to gather with friends and family for some fun competition, or simply to relax and unwind.

Lee Farrier, Head of Commercial and Workspace at Advance Northumberland said: “We’re excited to welcome The Cue and Darts Lounge to Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure. This new venue is a fantastic addition to the range of entertainment options we offer at the shopping centre, and we’re confident it will quickly become a popular destination for both residents and visitors.

Manor Walks South Mall

“Not only will it complement our current leisure offer, but it also marks a valuable new asset for Cramlington, contributing to the town’s growing appeal.”

The Cue and Darts Lounge will feature comfortable seating, a well-stocked bar, and a variety of delicious snacks and drinks. For all the latest developments, follow Manor Walks on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok or visit the website.