Everyturn Mental Health Partners with Shout to Launch 24/7 Crisis Support Text Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mental health non-profit, Everyturn Mental Health, has partnered with the charity Mental Health Innovations and its text messaging support service, Shout – providing free, confidential 24-hour support to people who need mental health crisis help in Northumberland.

Everyturn, which provides specialist mental health services across the North East and England, has partnered with Shout and North East and North Cumbria NHS Integrated Care Board to create a dedicated support service for people in Newcastle upon Tyne and Northumberland.

The Shout SMS text service allows people to access free support from trained volunteers, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. By texting ‘EVERYTURN’ to 85258, people are signposted to get further help from Everyturn’s crisis services, including ‘The Bothy’ Safe Haven space in Ashington, Newcastle ReCoCo, Northumberland Recovery College, and Northumberland and Newcastle NHS crisis teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This service, which forms a part of a wider NHS suicide prevention strategy, is hoped to provide crucial support for people in mental health crisis, particularly as the North East has the highest suicide rate in England. The partnership with Shout also comes at a time when Everyturn’s ‘Together in a Crisis’ service has seen a surge in demand – with over 4,000 people accessing its specialist mental health crisis support in 2024, and almost 50% of those citing financial issues.

Everyturn Mental Health has Partnered with Shout to Launch a new Text Crisis Support Service

Pasha Tanriverdi, Head of Development at Everyturn Mental Health said: “We are delighted to be working with Shout to launch bespoke access to their text support service, making our crisis support more accessible for everyone.”

“By partnering on this service, we can offer people mental health support 24 hours a day, for free, when people need it most.”

Victoria Hornby OBE, CEO of Mental Health Innovations said: “This partnership will mean we can support more people in the North East by giving them access to Shout’s free, 24/7, accessible support.