Everything Must Go! The Maltings Announces On-Site Auction

By Kelly France
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 08:08 BST
Ahead of redevelopment, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is holding a one-off on-site auction at its Eastern Lane venue on Saturday 30 August, offering members of the public a unique chance to own a piece of local arts history – and support the organisation at the same time.

This special event will see a wide variety of items go under the hammer, ranging from furniture and equipment to theatrical odds and ends. All proceeds from the auction will be reinvested directly into The Maltings’ artistic programme during the decant period and in the lead-up to the opening of its new venue.

Most Popular

Ros Lamont, CEO of Maltings (Berwick) Trust, commented: “This auction is a fantastic way for our community to pick up a unique item from our long-standing home at Eastern Lane while helping to support our creative work through a period of change and opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The auction will be overseen by professional auctioneer Jim Railton, and is expected to draw interest from across the region.

The Auction takes place at The Maltings Theatre & Cinema, Eastern Lane on Saturday 30 Augustplaceholder image
The Auction takes place at The Maltings Theatre & Cinema, Eastern Lane on Saturday 30 August

Auction Details:

Saturday 30 August, from 10am

The Maltings Theatre & Cinema, Eastern Lane, Berwick-upon-Tweed

Auction catalogue and bidding registration forms available online and on-site

Payment required on the day (cash or card)

Important Information:

All buyers must complete a registration form before the auction begins, emailing it to [email protected], or completing on the day of auction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Item viewings will take place on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 August, between 12–2pm at the Eastern Lane venue.

Items are sold as seen.

No Buyer’s Premium, but VAT will be applied to all hammer prices.

Purchased items must be removed from the site by Tuesday 2 September.

For more information and to download the auction catalogue, registration, or commission bid forms, visit: https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/maltings-auction/

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice