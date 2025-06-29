Evergreens into last four of Berwick Charities Cup
They quickly established a two-goal lead against Angel Alkies at the Stanks, but it was all square at the break following a goal from distance and a red card for Evergreens.
The ten-men edged themselves back in front but were pegged back with just two minutes to go when the Angel were awarded a penalty.
The spot-kick was dramatically saved, but a player was on hand to net the rebound and make it 3-3.
Evergreens kept cool and took the tie 4-2 on penalties.
Buster Briggs, Craig Heath and Jordan Yardley were the Evergreen scorers with Sean Phillips, Craig Bell and Ben Wright the Angel targetmen.
The competition is seeking support in the form of raffle prize donations from the local business community ahead of the final night.
“The finals night raffle is always a great last boost to our fundraising throughout the tournament,” said an organiser.
They can be contacted either via social media or in person at one of the continuing competition match nights.