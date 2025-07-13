Evans off the mark in pre-season fixtures

Some might say Rhys Evans is on a roll with it with after scoring two goals so far this pre-season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-sided defender was on target in Morpeth’s 3-1 success against Caledonia Braves - and also got the amber and blacks’ goal in their 2-1 defeat by Shildon in the opening friendly.

“I’m happy with how pre-season has started, of course, but I hope I haven’t used all my goals up in pre-season,” joked the 28-year-old former Blyth Spartans ace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got two competitive goals last season, so I’m hoping to chip in with a few more this season,” he said.

Rhys Evans has netted two in two so far in the warm-ups ahead of the new season

Luke James netted a double in the success against the Scottish Lowland League side while many of Town’s academy players got a run-out in the Highwaymen’s fixture against Shildon.

Kieran Whitfield, Finley Keenan, Kadjo Biome, Joseph Hepple, Reece Gilley, Jake Wood, Curtis Milligan and Maddox Binney all came on for the final 20 minutes at Craik Park while Billy Gordon made his first start in the number 8 shirt.

“The new lads are settling in well,” continued Evans.

“It always helps when they are already familiar faces to a lot of the squad. Joel (Holvey) has been on holiday for a week or so hasn’t played a game yet but has trained very well. Billy (Gordon) has came in and been excellent, but it doesn’t surprise me. He’s a very talented lad and playing with him down the right is a pleasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League side Hartlepool United are at Craik Park for a double-header this Saturday where the academy players will play a young ‘Pools side at 12.30 and the first team will get a leg stretcher against a Hartlepool XI at 3pm.

‘Pools host a Rangers XI on Sunday and may save the more senior players in the squad for that one.

“Yes, of course Hartlepool will be a good test. I’m away to Manchester to see Oasis so I’m not available but I’ll be checking for regular updates on social media before I go to the concert,” said the popular wing-back.

“There’s a very good feeling around the place at the moment. It’s a key part of any football club to have a good dressing room and we certainly do. It’s what led to our very good away form last year and hopefully it continues this year.”